10 health systems, hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have posted job listings seeking chief medical officers:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Henry Ford Health seeks a chief medical officer for Kingswood Hospital, a 135-bed psychiatric facility in Ferndale, Mich.
- Lower Lights Christian Health Center in Columbus, Ohio, seeks a chief medical officer who will be responsible for overseeing clinical practices across seven facilities.
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich., seeks a chief medical officer and vice president who will be responsible for continuous improvement of patient safety and care quality.
- Christus St. Frances Cabrini in Alexandria, La., seeks a chief medical officer to oversee all medical practices and clinical quality.
- Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, seeks a chief medical officer to advance physician engagement and oversee clinical operations.
- CenterPointe Hospital in Columbia, Mo., an Acadia Healthcare facility, seeks a part-time chief medical officer with a background in psychiatric and addiction treatment care.
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia seeks a chief medical officer to oversee operations at the 131-bed community facility.
- HCA Healthcare seeks a chief medical officer for a hospital in Las Vegas.
- The Department of Public Health and Human Services in Warm Springs, Mont., seeks a chief medical officer to oversee clinical care at seven state-operated facilities.
- UCSF Health seeks a chief medical officer for a hospital in Sonoma, Calif.