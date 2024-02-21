10 health systems, hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have posted job listings seeking chief medical officers:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Henry Ford Health seeks a chief medical officer for Kingswood Hospital, a 135-bed psychiatric facility in Ferndale, Mich.

  2. Lower Lights Christian Health Center in Columbus, Ohio, seeks a chief medical officer who will be responsible for overseeing clinical practices across seven facilities.

  3. Bronson Battle Creek Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich., seeks a chief medical officer and vice president who will be responsible for continuous improvement of patient safety and care quality.

  4. Christus St. Frances Cabrini in Alexandria, La., seeks a chief medical officer to oversee all medical practices and clinical quality.

  5. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, seeks a chief medical officer to advance physician engagement and oversee clinical operations.

  6. CenterPointe Hospital in Columbia, Mo., an Acadia Healthcare facility, seeks a part-time chief medical officer with a background in psychiatric and addiction treatment care.

  7. Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia seeks a chief medical officer to oversee operations at the 131-bed community facility.

  8. HCA Healthcare seeks a chief medical officer for a hospital in Las Vegas.

  9. The Department of Public Health and Human Services in Warm Springs, Mont., seeks a chief medical officer to oversee clinical care at seven state-operated facilities.

  10. UCSF Health seeks a chief medical officer for a hospital in Sonoma, Calif.

