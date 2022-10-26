Where health IT salaries rank compared to other industries

Healthcare ranks 14th for IT pay, with an average North American salary of $113,758, out of 23 industries analyzed in a recent report on tech employment from educational company Skillsoft.

Here are the industries for which statistically significant salary data was available for IT employees, according to the Oct. 19 study that surveyed nearly 8,000 individuals. They are ranked by average salary in North America.

1. Aerospace or defense: $142,067

2. System integrator and value-added reseller integrator: $140,575

3. IT software: $135,680

4. Construction, architecture and engineering: $127,499

5. IT consulting: $126,614

6. Insurance, real estate and legal: $126,063

7. Media, film, music: $122,173

8. Professional business services: $121,220

9. IT hardware: $120,578

10. Natural resources: Mining, oil and gas: $118,515

11. Telecommunications: $115,879

12. Retail: $115,383

13. Accounting, auditing, banking and finance: $114,672

14. Healthcare: $113,758

15. Transportation or public utilities: $111,676

16. Manufacturing: Consumer and industrial: $111,453

17. Government: Military and homeland security: $107,701

18. Government: Nondefense, state, local: $99,551

19. Pharmaceutical, medical, biotech: $96,075

20. Hospitality, travel and recreation: $94,928

21. Communications, public relations, advertising: $92,244

22. Education services: $90,207

23. Automotive: $49,409