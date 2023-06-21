What startups health systems are investing in

Hospitals and health systems are making financial investments in startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system.
Here are five investment moves from health systems Becker's has covered since June 8:
- Hackensack Meridian Health, based Edison, N.J., and its innovation accelerator program, Bear's Den, has invested in software company Canary Speech, a company that assesses digital biomarkers.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic participated in a series A financing round for Medivis, an augmented reality medtech company.
- MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the investment arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, joined in on a $13 million series B investment round for artificial intelligence-powered healthcare workforce company Laudio.