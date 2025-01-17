'We have to rethink rural healthcare': Inside Intermountain's coalition

A coalition led by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is working to address the increasing challenges in rural healthcare.

The coalition, which officially launched in 2023, is a partnership between Intermountain Health, Microsoft, Gates Ventures, West Health, and Epic Systems, focused on creating sustainable solutions for rural hospitals and providers.

"Rural health faces a perfect storm — growing financial pressures, an aging population, and increasingly scarce resources," Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer at Intermountain Health, told Becker's. "It became clear that we had to rethink the way rural healthcare operates if we want to ensure its survival in the long term."

With a focus on collaboration, the coalition seeks to combine the expertise of healthcare leaders with innovative technology to address systemic challenges.

"There's no one-size-fits-all solution," Mr. Liljenquist said. "What we're doing is identifying critical areas of need — like technology, clinical practices, and policy — and bringing the right people together to make real, lasting change."

One of the coalition's first steps was conducting extensive data collection to understand the pain points rural healthcare systems face.

"We couldn't just throw solutions at the problem without really understanding the landscape. We had to start with a comprehensive data-driven approach to pinpoint the real obstacles," Mr. Liljenquist said.

The coalition's analysis revealed areas where technology could have a significant impact, such as streamlining administrative processes, improving patient access through telemedicine, and providing digital tools to support clinical decision-making.

"Rural hospitals are under immense strain, not only due to financial constraints but also staffing shortages," Mr. Liljenquist said. "Our goal is to help reduce administrative burdens and bring more effective tools to the bedside."

Mr. Liljenquist also emphasized how the coalition is working with Epic Systems to address affordability.

"One of the biggest challenges rural hospitals face is the affordability of technology," he said. "We are working with Epic to try to solve that problem."

In addition to addressing technological needs, the coalition is working on developing financial models to ensure rural hospitals can thrive.

"Many rural hospitals are stuck in a cycle of financial instability, with no clear path forward," Mr. Liljenquist said. "Our collaboration with West Health and Gates Ventures is specifically aimed at developing new financial frameworks that support rural hospitals and allow them to invest in innovation without the constant fear of closing their doors."

The coalition is also tackling regulatory challenges, particularly around telehealth.

"We're pushing for changes that allow rural hospitals to use telehealth in a more widespread, sustainable way. Right now, telehealth policies are still very fragmented and inconsistent across states. That needs to change," Mr. Liljenquist said.

Looking ahead to 2025, Mr. Liljenquist expressed optimism about the coalition's potential to deliver results.

"We have a roadmap, and we're already seeing signs that the coalition's approach is working. The goal is to ensure rural healthcare systems are not just surviving but thriving," he said. "We're focused on creating a future where rural providers have the resources they need to continue delivering high-quality care to their communities."

The coalition's work is not only aimed at providing short-term relief but also at establishing a sustainable rural healthcare ecosystem.

"If we can create a more resilient system in rural healthcare, then we have the potential to transform the entire healthcare landscape," Mr. Liljenquist said.