Walgreens to launch tech-enabled healthcare, CEO says

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer said the pharmacy chain is aiming to capitalize on the opportunities in the healthcare sector and enhance its digital experience, according to a July 5 Forbes report.
Five things to know:
- On Walgreens' third-quarter earnings call, Ms. Brewer said, “There are tremendous opportunities in healthcare right now, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on them."
- “One example of our next phase of growth is our previously communicated tech-enabled healthcare initiative," Ms. Brewer said. "As we build this out further, our choices will be guided by what our customers want, as we continue to deliver solutions that meet their evolving needs while leveraging our unique assets and capabilities in order to win."
- Walgreens' strategy is to create neighborhood health destinations, curate a modern pharmacy experience and accelerate digital offerings, all while lowering costs.
- "We must be laser-focused on the products and services that have the most potential end value that can be enabled with the most innovative technology and that will be delivered at a level and quality that our customers expect," Ms. Brewer said.
- Ms. Brewer became CEO of Walgreens Boot Alliance, the retail chain's parent company, in March. In her previous COO role at Starbucks, Ms. Brewer upgraded the chain's use of technology, Forbes reported.