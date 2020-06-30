Walgreens Boots Alliance, Microsoft, Adobe expand digital healthcare initiative: 3 details

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Microsoft and Adobe launched a new digital offering for personalized healthcare and shopping.



Three things to know:



1. The new platform is the second phase of WBA's digital transformation and will give customers access to its global pharmacy and retail businesses. Its loyalty program has more than 100 million members.



2. The expanded partnership with Microsoft and Adobe will give WBA more insight on customer preferences while protecting privacy with Microsoft's cloud platform. WBA will use Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights as its customer data platform and Adobe's Customer Experience Management solutions.



3. Walgreens will launch an individually tailored prescription function for customers with the new personalization platform.



