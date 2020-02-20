Viewpoint: The difference between digital care and digital therapeutics

As the digital health field becomes more and more crowded, so too has it become increasingly difficult to differentiate between the wide variety of tech-based healthcare offerings.

In a recent op-ed for Stat, Sean Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Omada Health, calls for standardized definitions for digital therapeutics and digital care — the two most distinct categories within digital health.

The term "digital therapeutics," according to Mr. Duffy, "categorize[s] evidence-based, clinically validated and regulatory-adherent digital interventions." "Digital care," meanwhile, represents "a constellation of hyperpersonalized care pathways."

For example, when Omada Health initially offered only a CDC-approved diabetes management program, the startup classified itself as a digital therapeutics company. Now that it has expanded into an entire platform of solutions addressing a multitude of physical and mental health conditions, however, Omada has rebranded as a digital care provider.

"The best analogy for the care we deliver today is a specialty medical clinic or hospital, 'digital Mayo Clinic,' if you will," Mr. Duffy wrote. "Put simply, our job as a digital care provider is to address the needs of the people who choose to use our program, much as brick-and-mortar clinics or hospitals address the needs of those who come through their doors."

Creating this distinction — not only internally at Omada, but also among the digital health industry as a whole — is crucial. "A category without a solid definition becomes little more than a marketing tool," Mr. Duffy concluded.

