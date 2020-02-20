5 hospitals seeking CIOs

Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Effingham Health System (Springfield, Ga.)

2. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)

3. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

4. Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthia, Ky.)

5. One Community Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

