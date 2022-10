Kshemendra Paul, the Department of Veterans Affairs' chief data officer, is leaving to become the Energy Department's assistant inspector general for cybersecurity assessments and data analysis, Federal News Network reported Oct. 21.

Mr. Paul, who was the department's first CDO and has served in the role since 2019, will leave his position on Nov. 7.

Lisa Rosenmerkel will take over as acting VA chief data officer and executive director of the Office of Data Governance after Nov. 4.