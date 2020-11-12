University Hospitals rolls out robotic neurosurgery platform from Medtronic

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center partnered with Medtronic to begin using the medical device company's new robotic neurosurgery platform.

UH performed the first case using the system Nov. 10. The Stealth Autoguide cranial robotic platform is designed for surgeries on adult and pediatric patients with neurological conditions. Using the platform, a surgeon can place an electrode or catheter in the brain or perform a biopsy with more precise movements while receiving continuous real-time visualization and feedback through the computer.

UH brain tumor and neuro-oncology center director Andrew Sloan, MD, said Medtronic chose the health system to begin using the tech because of its experience with laser interstitial thermal therapy, which is a technique used to treat primary and metastatic brain tumors that are hard to reach with conventional surgery.

