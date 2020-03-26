University Hospitals launches COVID-19 monitoring app

Shaker Heights, Ohio-based University Hospitals is piloting a new app designed to monitor COVID-19 patients and other high-risk patients, according to cleveland.com.

Doctella is used in partnership with a finger sensor. The sensor collects data on patients’ oxygen saturation level and respiration rate and inputs the data into the app. From there, the app shares the data with physicians who can direct patients to appropriate care.

The app goes one step further to ask patients if they are having trouble breathing or what their temperatures are.

“For our patients with congestive heart failure or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, we can provide them with this remote monitoring capabilities so they do not risk a COVID-19 infection by being near potentially infected patients,” said Peter Pronovost, MD, chief clinical transformation officer, in a news release. “Similarly, for patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, we can appropriately isolate them from the other patients while ensuring they have the access to state-of-the-art care for managing their health through the recovery process.”

University Hospitals will roll out the app next week.

