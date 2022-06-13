Top tech salaries by skill

Companies are apt to pay hefty salaries for rare, in-demand tech skills, particularly ones related to enterprise-level infrastructure, such as data storage and discovery, and the cloud, according to a report by the career website Dice.com.

Here are the highest average tech salaries by skill (with the percentage increase — or decrease — from 2020 to 2021), the survey of 7,215 people found:

1. Solr*: $143,464 (15.8 percent)

2. Mokito*: $140,366 (5.3 percent)

3. Service Oriented Architecture (SOA): $139,961 (5.1 percent)

4. RabbitMQ: $137,717 (1.2 percent)

5. Elasticsearch: $137,203 (6 percent)

6. Redis: $136,405 (5.5 percent)

7. PAAS: $134,894 (1.9 percent)

8. RDS: $133,651 (10.9 percent)

9. DynamoDB: $133,522 (5.6 percent)

10. HANA: $133,302 (6.7 percent)

11. MapReduce: $132,014 (2.6 percent decrease)

12. Apache Kafka: $131,520 (2.1 percent)

13. Amazon Route 53: $131,236: (3.6 percent)

14. Neural Networks: $130,922 (1.5 percent)

15. Amazon Redshift: $130,468 (4.2 percent)

16. OLAP: $130,404 (2.2 percent)

17. Korn Shell: $129,971 (5.3 percent)

18. Hadoop: $129,903 (0.4 percent)

19. Chef*: $129,903 (0.4 percent)

20. Tensorflow: $129,161 (0.1 percent)

21. OLTP: $128,871 (1.9 percent)

22. Spark: $128,107 (3.7 percent)

23. REST: $127,298 (3.1 percent)

24. NoSQL: $126,905 (1.5 percent)

25. ETL: $126,417 (1.3 percent)

26. Containers: $126,344 (0.3 percent decrease)

27. Vagrant: $126,164: (2.1 percent)

28. LoadRunner Tutorial: $124,653 (0.4 percent decrease)

29. Cloudera: $124,526 (5.7 percent decrease)

30. Cassandra: $123,764 (5.2 percent decrease)

31. Golang: $122,884 (4 percent decrease)

32. Machine Learning: $122,597 (2.1 percent decrease)

33. Natural Language Processing: $121,286 (7.8 percent decrease)

34. Artificial Intelligence: $120,168 (8.9 percent decrease)

35. Ansible: $120,064 (3 percent decrease)

36. Verilog*: $118,582 (10 percent decrease)

37. Master Data Management (MDM): $118,340 (4.7 percent decrease)

38. Scala: $117,454 (5.3 percent decrease)

39. DOORS*: $117,420 (5.6 percent decrease)

40. FCoE: $116,483 (5.7 percent decrease)

*Skills noted with an asterisk had less than 100 survey respondents so are not statistically valid, but Dice.com included them for continuity purposes.