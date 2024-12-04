Top health tech hazards of 2025

The biggest safety concern in health technology for 2025 is artificial intelligence, a new report from nonprofit patient safety organization ECRI found.
The report highlights the things that might be dangerous and need the most attention in 2025. Here are ECRI's top 10 health technology hazards for 2025:
- Risks with AI-enabled health technologies
- Unmet technology support needs for home care patients
- Vulnerable technology vendors and cybersecurity threats
- Substandard or fraudulent medical devices and supplies
- Fire risk from supplemental oxygen
- Dangerously low default alarm limits on anesthesia units
- Mishandled temporary holds on medication orders
- Poorly managed infusion lines
- Harmful medical adhesive products
- Incomplete investigations of infusion system incidents