These CIOs oversee health IT for US News' top 10 hospitals

In our technology and our data-driven society, CIOs play an increasingly important role in managing hospitals and health systems, with many of them taking on more responsibilities and becoming entrenched in the business side of healthcare operations.

Here are the CIOs of the top 10 hospitals, according to the recent U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 rankings:

1. Cris Ross, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Mr. Ross has been with Mayo Clinic since 2012. He has helped reimagine IT strategy, led an enterprisewide EHR convergence program, developed partnerships and initiated innovation programs in data, analytics and machine learning.

2. Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Appointed in April, Dr. Kwiatkowski is also Cedars-Sinai's senior vice president of enterprise information services. He is in charge of clinical technology and IT strategy.

3. Nader Mherabi, NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Mr. Mherabi, the chief digital and information officer, is also an executive vice president and vice dean. He is in charge of all IT for NYU Langone. He previously served as ​​vice president of IT product solutions and chief technology officer.

4. Matthew Kull, Cleveland Clinic

Mr. Kull oversees the clinic's IT strategy, working with clinical partners and caregivers to improve care through the use of technology. Mr. Kull was previously associate CIO of the IT division of Cleveland Clinic.

5. Ellen Pollack, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles) (tie)

Appointed in April, Ms. Pollack also serves as UCLA Health's chief nursing informatics officer. She has been with the health system since 1993.

5. Dean Zarriello, Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) (tie)

Mr. Zarriello, who was appointed interim CIO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and interim vice provost and CIO of Johns Hopkins University in October, has been with John Hopkins since 1997. He has overseen such sectors as data centers, networking and cloud computing.

7. Daniel Barchi, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Mr. Barchi, who is also a senior vice president for the hospital group, oversees IT, innovation, analytics, artificial intelligence, telemedicine and pharmacy. He previously served as senior vice president and CIO of Yale New Haven Health System and Yale School of Medicine.

8. Jane Moran, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Ms. Moran became Mass General Brigham's first chief information and digital officer in September. She was previously global CIO of Unilever and Thomson Reuters.

9. Doug King, Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Mr. King is also senior vice president of information services for Northwestern Medicine and the Feinberg School of Medicine. He provides strategy for technology initiatives, has responsibility for analytics and informatics, and helps lead the Northwestern Medicine Innovation Center.

10. Michael Pfeffer, MD, Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

Dr. Pfeffer, who also serves as an associate dean, oversees technology and digital solutions for Stanford Health Care and School of Medicine, enabling new opportunities for research, teaching and care at two hospitals and more than 150 clinics. He previously served as CIO of UCLA Health.