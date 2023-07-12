Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets prison sentence shortened by 2 years

Elizabeth Holmes, the incarcerated founder of defunct blood testing company Theranos, has had her prison sentence shortened by about two years, The Hill reported.

While the Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the specifics, citing "privacy, safety and security reasons," it noted that inmates can earn time for good behavior that "is projected in their projected release date," according to the July 11 story.

Ms. Holmes reported to a federal women's prison in Texas on May 30 to begin serving what was supposed to be an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in Theranos, which raised hundreds of millions of dollars on the promise of delivering a test that could screen for numerous health conditions with a finger prick of blood. Her new release date is Dec. 29, 2032.

She went from living in a $9 million San Diego mansion to a minimum-security prison where many inmates share four-person bunk rooms, waking up each day at 6 a.m. to do food service or factory work for 12 cents to $1.15 an hour, the New York Post reported July 10.