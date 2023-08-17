The top-paying industries for health IT workers

The most lucrative industry for health information technologists pays almost three times the annual mean wage for this role.

The annual mean wage for health information technologists and medical registrars is $65,280, but there are specific industries that pay significantly above average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent data from May 2022.

Here is a list of the five top-paying industries for health IT workers with the corresponding annual mean wage, according to BLS data:

1. Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing: $189,760

2. Scientific research and development services: $122,700

3. Computer systems design and related services: $98,760

4. Agencies, brokerages and other insurance-related activities: $84,720

5. Office administrative services: $80,390