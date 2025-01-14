The most critical healthcare IT technologies: Report

Over the next year or two, IT decision-makers identified data security and compliance platforms as the most critical tools for healthcare IT operations, a Jan. 14 survey from cloud computing company Rackspace Technology found.

Rackspace Technology surveyed 1,400 IT decision-makers between October and November about the tools, platforms or methodologies they expect will be most critical to healthcare IT operations. Respondents represented the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical, government sectors, and more.

Here are the three technologies identified in the survey: