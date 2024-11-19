Tenet inks AI partnership

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tenet Healthcare plans to launch Commure's ambient AI platform across its physician network.

Tenet Physician Resources will have access to Commure's ambient AI solution for documenting patient information while easing the administrative burden for clinicians. The technology covers the patient's clinical care journey and streamlines data collection, documentation and clinical workflows.

“We chose Commure given their provider- and patient-centric approach to innovation," said Philipp Ludwig, CEO of Tenet Physician Resources. "We are excited to launch Commure's AI platform across our national network to continue to enhance the positive experience for our patients, providers and care team."

Commure is backed by General Catalyst, HCA Healthcare and Sequoia Capital.