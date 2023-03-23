Stanford, Johns Hopkins + more leaders join clinical data advisory board

Physicians and executives from Stanford Health Care, Johns Hopkins Medicine, University of North Carolina Health and more have joined a newly formed clinical advisory board developed by Atropos Health.
The board will focus on providing health systems and data companies with access to medical evidence and actionable insights that aim to improve patient outcomes, according to a March 23 press release from Atropos Health.
Here are the 10 new board members:
- Nick Patel, MD, former chief digital officer of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.
- Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation and commercialization officer and executive vice president of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.
- Elmer Polite, chief financial officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.
- Tip Kim, chief market development officer of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health.
- Neera Ahuja, MD, Division Chief - clinical professor at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford University School of Medicine.
- David McSwain, MD, chief medical informatics officer at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.
- Robert Harrington, MD, chair and professor of medicine at Palo, Alto, Calif.-based Stanford University.
- Brian Hasselfeld, MD, senior medical director of digital Health and innovation at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.
- David Klonoff, MD, medical director of the Dorothy L. & James E. Frank Diabetes Research Institute of Mills-Peninsula Medical Center at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.
- Joseph Scalea, MD, executive medical director of Solutions for Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.