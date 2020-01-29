Shuttered Missouri hospital struggles to fill patients' medical record requests

Boonville, Mo.-based Pinnacle Regional Hospital is struggling to fill patients' requests for copies of their medical records after closing its doors Jan. 15, according to local ABC affiliate KMIZ.

The hospital estimates that it receives between 300 and 350 medical records requests each day. To accommodate, Pinnacle Regional Hospital has had to adjust employees' hours. Pinnacle Regional Hospital is looking for a partner to support is medical record efforts.

In a Facebook post Jan. 28, Pinnacle Regional Hospital said the following:

"Since the announcement of our closure, the facility has been inundated with 300-350 medical record requests per day. Please know that we are working as fast as we can to fill these requests and will continue to do so as staffing permits. We are also working to find a long-term partner who can act as custodian for our medical records for the next 10 years, as is required by law. Once we have finalized those long-term arrangements, we will pass that information along to you through various media outlets."

Pinnacle Regional Hospital cited costly repairs as the reason for the closure.

