Security incident knocks Oklahoma hospital's IT systems offline

Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center notified patients June 15 that it recently discovered an incident that affected access to some of its computer systems, prompting the hospital to shut down access.

In a June 14 notice published to its Facebook page, Stillwater Medical Center said it has launched an investigation and is working to bring its computer systems back online.

"As we work to complete the ongoing investigation, our patients will continue to be our highest priority, and as always, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures," the hospital said. "We appreciate your patience as we work through this incident."

Stillwater Medical Center said it has no evidence that any patient data has been compromised as a result of the incident and that it is still open and continuing to provide care to patients.