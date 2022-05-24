Permanent pandemic losses? 10 states where tech jobs haven't returned

With remote tech jobs growing more than fourfold during the pandemic, tech workers have had greater freedom the last two years in choosing where to live. And they haven't returned to some places.

Here are the top 10 states that haven't regained the tech jobs they lost amid COVID-19, according to the Technology Councils of North America (the data compares May 2021 to April 2022):

1. Hawaii (-5.0 percent)

2. North Dakota (-4.6 percent)

3. New York (-3.4 percent)

4. Vermont (-1.7 percent)

5. Alaska (-1.6 percent)

6. Michigan (-1.6 percent)

7. Massachusetts (-1.2 percent)

8. New Jersey (-1.1 percent)

9. Illinois (-1.1 percent)

10. Maryland (-0.5 percent)