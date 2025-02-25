Patient portal messages increase, yet billing remains rare: Survey

Since the pandemic, physicians have seen a 57% increase in online patient portal messages, yet few health systems bill for medical advice messages, a Feb. 25 survey from Vizient found.
Vizient and the Association of American Medical Colleges surveyed 40 health systems across 24 states to examine how they are using patient portal communication, including medical advice messages and structured e-visits.
Here are five key findings from the survey:
- Between 51% and 75% of patients are enrolled in portal access.
- Only 57% of patient portals offer structured e-visits.
- Just 25% of health systems bill for medical advice messages, and only 0.05% to 3% of those messages qualify for billing (requiring at least five minutes of decision-making over a seven-day period).
- Sixty-five percent of health systems reported billing for structured e-visits, which involve questionnaire-based communications.
- Sixty-eight percent of respondents do not compensate staff for handling medical advice messages.