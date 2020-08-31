OptumHealth Services gets new CEO

UnitedHealth Group named Heather Cianfrocco the new CEO of OptumHealth Services.

Ms. Cianfrocco announced the move in a LinkedIn post on Aug. 29.

"The new role provides an enormous opportunity to drive deeper innovations that improve health outcomes and experiences for our patients and members, while reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum," she wrote. Her focus will be ensuring equal access to health services as CEO of OptumHealth Services.

She stepped into her new role in July after spending two years as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community & State. Ms. Cianfrocco also has experience as senior vice president of health advancement and clinical transformation with UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement.

Ms. Cianfrocco is also a board member of United Health Foundation and was instrumental in the foundation's pledge of $5 million to provide urgent support for individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in April amid the pandemic.

