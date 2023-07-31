⅓ of Americans see AI and robotics providing future care

Although the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare is still young, Americans are expecting it to take care of them as they get older.

Nationwide Retirement Institute partnered with Limra to conduct a survey asking 1,439 U.S. adults ages 24 and older about their willingness to accept AI-based care as they age.

Here are some prominent findings, according to the Nationwide Retirement Institute Long-Term Care survey:

Fifty-two percent of millennials and 35 percent of Americans surveyed report they would allow a robot to help them dress, use the bathroom and move locations.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans report they would use AI to alert their family or friends in emergency situations such as falling or encountering physical danger.

Fifty-two percent of millennials and 32 percent of Americans said they would resort to talking to robots or AI if they were experiencing loneliness.

Sixty-five percent of millennials and 48 percent of Americans surveyed reported willingness to share medical history with AI to address care needs.