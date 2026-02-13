Northwell Health to cut less than 4% of IT workforce

Northwell Health is reducing its IT workforce by less than 4%, a spokesperson for the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system confirmed to Becker’s.

The cuts represent fewer than 0.1% of Northwell’s total workforce, the spokesperson said. The organization did not disclose the exact number of employees affected or specify which IT roles were eliminated.

Northwell characterized the layoffs as part of a broader effort to manage resources while continuing to invest in strategic growth areas.

“In today’s economic and policy environment, we’ve taken a number of steps to manage resources responsibly — including reducing spending and pacing the timing of certain investments,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “As part of this broader effort, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of positions in the organization. Decisions like this are never taken lightly. When a position is affected, our priority is supporting the individual.”

Northwell said it is working to place as many affected employees as possible into open roles within the system.

While trimming portions of its IT workforce, the health system emphasized that it continues to expand in other areas. Northwell is investing in behavioral health, community-based health programs and initiatives addressing patients’ social needs.

“We continue to create jobs as we modernize our facilities and strengthen care across the region,” the spokesperson said.