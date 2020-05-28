NIH opens 'All of Us' precision medicine dataset to researchers

The National Institutes of Health has launched beta testing for its All of Us precision medicine research platform, which comprises genetics data from nearly 350,000 participants.

The platform, dubbed All of Us Researcher Workbench, will allow researchers access to NIH's initial dataset and tools for medical research and studies. Since launching in May 2018, All of Us has recruited nearly 350,000 participants, who contribute their EHR data and DNA samples for genomic sequencing.

NIH is looking for feedback on the Researcher Workbench platform to pinpoint areas it can improve. The agency's goal is to enroll 1 million participants in the study to provide a large, diverse data pool to support studies on health and disease and precision medicine therapies.

NIH is currently allowing researchers with ERA commons accounts to apply for access to the platform if their respective institutions have signed a data use agreement with All of Us. NIH ERA Commons is an online interface for principal investigators, trainees and post-docs at institutions and organizations to share research grant administrative information. All of Us data use agreements are available to any U.S. academic, nonprofit or healthcare organization.

