Microsoft releases new vaccine management software to fix earlier platform's issues

Microsoft rolled out a new vaccine management product to fix the technical glitches that were occurring on the company's earlier platform, according to a March 19 Seattle Times report.

The new offering comes after reports of issues with Microsoft's software in Washington, D.C., Iowa and New Jersey. In February, portal users complained of several problems with Microsoft's online vaccination appointment platform, including CAPTCHA response tests not working, error messages saying the service was unavailable and web page crashes.

Microsoft's updated software includes new apps and features to improve user experience for residents and healthcare workers and also uses healthcare standards for information transfer so data can be exported more quickly to other record systems, such as EHRs.

The new software also fixed issues including requiring users to preregister before seeking a vaccination appointment and providing a method to proactively manage spikes in demand.

