Microsoft names former NHS leader chief medical scientist

Microsoft hired Dr. Junaid Bajwa as its chief medical scientist.



Dr. Bajwa was a practicing physician in the United Kingdom's National Health Service and led the Strategic Alliance and Solutions for Global Digital Centre of Excellence at Merck Sharp & Dohme before joining Microsoft. He also co-founded VelocityHealth, a digital health accelerator focused on fall prevention, and has a background in primary and secondary care.



During his time at NHS, Dr. Bajwa was integral to the NHS Testbed partnership with Verily Life Sciences, part of Alphabet, Google's parent company.



In addition to his clinical experience, Dr. Bajwa has a background in informatics and digital transformation. He consulted for health systems across the globe and is a clinical associate professor at University College London.



