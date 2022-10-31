Memorial Sloan Kettering CIO leaves for Hearst

Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has been named CIO of Hearst.

She starts Nov. 1 and will report to Mahendra Durai, the media company's senior vice president and chief technology officer.

"I am inspired by Hearst's stirring mission and will do all I can to leverage technology for transformational results on behalf of the corporation, its clients and consumers,” Riazi said in an Oct. 27 Hearst news release. "After meeting some of my new colleagues, I knew immediately I was going to be part of something special — an organization with a deep culture built on customer delight, innovation and the core values of its employees."

Prior to joining Memorial Sloan Kettering in 2020, Ms. Riazi served as assistant secretary-general and chief information technology officer of the United Nations beginning in 2013, CIO of New York City Housing Authority from 2009 to 2013, and as a global CIO and senior partner at advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather.