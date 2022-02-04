Mayo Clinic's Hybrid Care Hotel bolsters patient satisfaction

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Mayo Clinic's Hybrid Care Hotel, a virtual hybrid care model, has been popular with surgical patients, according to survey results published in the February edition of the Annals of Medicine and Surgery.

Mayo Clinic's Hybrid Care Hotel was implemented in July 2020. The service was designed to give low-risk surgical patients the option to receive in-person and remote care. Patients would be referred to the on-campus hotel by a primary surgical or an interventional team before surgery. There, they were educated about the program, which offers vital sign monitoring, nursing, neurologic assessments, dressing changes, urinary catheter, drain management and education, and breakthrough non-opioid pain and nausea medication, administered by paramedics.

Patients were then given the option to stay at the care hotel after surgery. Those who stayed, did so voluntarily, according to the report.

Once checked into the hotel, patients are given biometric devices for vital sign monitoring and a tablet to conduct video visits.

Researchers polled patients who received care through the Hybrid Care Hotel, in a satisfaction survey, from July 23, 2020, to June 4, 2021. The survey specifically targeted patients who spent at least one night in the facility and patients who received one of many surgical procedures.

Out of 93 patients surveyed, 87 percent said they had a positive experience at the Hybrid Care Hotel and 94 percent of those patients said they would recommend the program to others.

Patients highlighted that the program was low-cost, helped with transition of care and relieved stress and burden of care for family members.

Mayo Clinic's Hybrid Care Hotel was implemented in July 2020. The service was designed to give low-risk surgical patients the option to receive in-person and remote care at a lower cost than in the hospital.