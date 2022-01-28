Mayo Clinic adopts Oracle's cloud suite

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on Jan. 27 selected Oracle's cloud and analytics suite to power its business processes.

Mayo Clinic will use Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for enterprise resource planning, supply chain management and human resources, according to a news release. The suite is intended to give Mayo Clinic a comprehensive view of its finances, optimize financial planning and forecasting, simplify supply chain management and procurement, modernize human resources operations and improve employees' experiences.

The system will also use Oracle Fusion Analytics to uncover underlying drivers of profitability. In turn, these analytics are expected to help Mayo Clinic more easily process data and evaluate predictions to make business decisions.