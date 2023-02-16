IT job openings at Northside, Emory and Novant

Top healthcare systems across the country are constantly looking to hire new IT talent.

Here are three top health systems hiring for IT-related roles:

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has 14 open IT-related positions, including roles as a systems software engineer, desktop support specialist and informatics pharmacist.

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital has 12 open IT-related positions, including roles as microsystems analyst, database applications coordinator and senior interface analyst.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health has 35 open IT-related positions, including roles as enterprise system engineering architect, network engineer and systems analyst.