How US News' top 20 hospitals fare in digital patient access

Consumer expectations around digital patient access can influence how they choose a new provider. Here's what digital access looks like at the top 20 hospitals ranked by US News & World Report, according to a report by Kyruus.
For the report, Kyruus compared US News' top 20 hospitals against 12 criteria in providing a modern and patient-centric digital experience.
Five study insights:
- One in 4 hospitals used virtual assistants to engage with patients.
- Eighty-five percent of hospitals have a predictive analytics-driven autocomplete for searches on its site. Most hospitals (75 percent) enable patients to search for a provider based on specialty and clinical keywords.
- Fifteen percent of hospitals allowed patients to filter their searches based on whether the provider offered virtual care options. Thirty-five percent of hospitals offered new patients the option to schedule a virtual visit online within their provider search tool.
- More than 80 percent of patients said that a provider's availability was very important in a new provider search. The study found that just one hospital displayed a provider's real-time availability in searches.
- Most of the hospitals have mobile apps that patients can use to engage with their physicians and access test results. Thirty-five percent of these hospitals have a mobile app that enables new patients to schedule an appointment without creating an account upfront.