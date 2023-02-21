How an Arizona medical center is accessing historical patient data

Safford, Ariz.-based Mount Graham Regional Medical Center has partnered with healthcare data management company BridgeHead Software to get easier access to patient data as well as sunset its legacy applications.

Under the partnership, Mount Graham will implement the company's clinical archive HealthStore into its Meditech EHR system to extract data from inherited and legacy systems, and store it within the clinical data repository, according to a Feb. 13 release BridgeHead shared with Becker's.

The aim is to provide clinicians and support staff with access to better patient records, as well as decrease the time and costs associated with managing and supporting legacy applications.