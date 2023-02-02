Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief nursing informatics officers, IT talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs, cybersecurity specialists and IT talent.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Children's Health of Orange County, based in Calif., is seeking an associate chief health information officer.
- Erie County Medical Center, based in Buffalo, N.Y., is seeking a chief healthcare information security officer.
- Ochsner Health System, based in New Orleans, is seeking an associate chief medical information officer.
- Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is seeking a clinical data abstractor.
- UC San Diego Health is seeking a chief nursing informatics officer.
- VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, based in Fort Wayne, is seeking a chief medical informatics officer.