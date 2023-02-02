Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief nursing informatics officers, IT talent

Naomi Diaz -

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs, cybersecurity specialists and IT talent. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Children's Health of Orange County, based in Calif., is seeking an associate chief health information officer.

  2. Erie County Medical Center, based in Buffalo, N.Y., is seeking a chief healthcare information security officer.
     
  3. Ochsner Health System, based in New Orleans, is seeking an associate chief medical information officer.

  4. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is seeking a clinical data abstractor.

  5. UC San Diego Health is seeking a chief nursing informatics officer.

  6. VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, based in Fort Wayne, is seeking a chief medical informatics officer.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars