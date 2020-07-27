Hologic lands $7.6M federal COVID-19 test contract

HHS and the U.S. Defense Department have awarded a multimillion dollar contract to medical technology company Hologic to expand production of COVID-19 testing and processing.



Four things to know:



1. Hologic has developed a tube, cap and multitube unit consumables products for performing molecular diagnostic tests on the Panther and Panther Fusion systems. Under the contract, Hologic will increase production of these parts from 4.8 million COVID19 tests per month to 6.8 million tests per month.



2. The contract has a ceiling of $7.6 million.



3. Hologic expects to deliver the increased consumables volume to the market by January 2021.



4. There are now 1,100 Panther and Panther Fusion sys

tems installed across the U.S., and each perform more than 1,000 tests per day.



More articles on health IT:

What 2 IT execs anticipate needing 12 months from now

'You can't slow down': Houston Methodists' Michelle Stansbury on how to innovate amid the pandemic

'I rarely start a conversation focused on technology': How CommonSpirit's Suja Chandrasekaran approaches new tech investment





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.