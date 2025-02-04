Highmark Health IT subsidiary cuts 207 jobs

Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health's information technology subsidiary, enGen, has laid off 207 employees as part of an effort to streamline operations and cut costs, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Jan. 31.

The job cuts affected workers across multiple states, including 86 in Western Pennsylvania and 41 in the central part of the state. Employees in eastern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, western New York and other locations were also impacted.

EnGen, which provides cloud-based platforms and technology services for health insurers, said the layoffs were necessary to simplify operations and improve efficiency.

"As we implement these difficult but necessary changes, Highmark Health will continue to invest strategically in growth, new markets and reinventing health to fulfill our mission of delivering a remarkable health experience," the company said in a statement to the publication. "This transformation requires that we continue to reimagine and simplify our operations to effectively and efficiently achieve the quintuple aim — better patient experience, clinician satisfaction, health equity and health outcomes, with lower costs."

This marks enGen's second round of job cuts. In May, the company laid off 95 employees.