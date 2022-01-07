HHS updates hospital COVID-19 data reporting requirements

HHS has updated its requirements for data reporting from hospitals as COVID-19 responses continue to evolve.

The department released the changes to the reporting requirements Jan. 6 after evaluating changing federal data needs and consulting with stakeholders. HHS said the data it collects is motivated by the need to drive action and provide surveillance of the state of U.S. hospitals and health systems.

The new daily reporting elements required beginning Feb. 2 include:

Pediatric inpatient beds

Pediatric inpatient bed occupancy

Pediatric intensive care unit beds

Pediatric ICU bed occupancy

Pediatric, hospitalized ICU patients with COVID-19

Previous day's pediatric COVID-19 admissions broken down by age group

The new weekly reporting elements required beginning Jan. 19 include: