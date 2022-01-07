HHS updates hospital COVID-19 data reporting requirements

Listen
HHS has updated its requirements for data reporting from hospitals as COVID-19 responses continue to evolve.
The department released the changes to the reporting requirements Jan. 6 after evaluating changing federal data needs and consulting with stakeholders. HHS said the data it collects is motivated by the need to drive action and provide surveillance of the state of U.S. hospitals and health systems.
The new daily reporting elements required beginning Feb. 2 include:
- Pediatric inpatient beds
- Pediatric inpatient bed occupancy
- Pediatric intensive care unit beds
- Pediatric ICU bed occupancy
- Pediatric, hospitalized ICU patients with COVID-19
- Previous day's pediatric COVID-19 admissions broken down by age group
The new weekly reporting elements required beginning Jan. 19 include:
- Therapeutic D courses on hand
- Therapeutic D courses administered in the last week