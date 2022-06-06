Health, tech among the 6 fastest-growing industries

The pandemic greatly shifted the employment landscape in the U.S., accelerating trends that were already well underway.

The technology and health fields have been among the biggest winners of this transformation, according to a May Burning Glass Institute report that analyzed employment and occupation data from 2017 to 2022.

All told, 6 million people left one industry to join another, while 53 industries saw their employment increase by at least 10 percent, the report found. The structural changes contributing to this metamorphosis include the growth in remote work, online shopping and digital communication, partnered with a decline in business travel.

Here are the six industries that grew the most, according to the report:

1. Science

2. Technology

3. Health

4. Mental health

5. Public health

6. Online commercial economy