Health systems embrace IT leaders with EHR expertise

As health systems focus on improving their IT infrastructure, a new trend is emerging: leaders with experience from EHR vendors are stepping into key roles.

For example, Valley Health System in Paramus, N.J., appointed K. Nadeem Ahmed, MD, as its new chief medical information officer July 16. Dr. Ahmed previously worked at EHR vendor Meditech as an executive physician adviser, helping customers with EHR adoption and implementation.

Cleveland Clinic's new CIO, Sarah Hatchett, who started in May, also comes from an EHR background. Before joining Cleveland Clinic, Ms. Hatchett spent six years at Epic Systems, where she progressed from project manager and business analyst to quality assurance manager. In this role, she was responsible for testing important fixes and updates for projects involving multiple applications.

Similarly, Micheal Sweet, the newest interim CIO at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, previously served as a supervisor at Meditech.

Another example is Kristin Myers, Northwell Health's chief digital officer. She brings experience from Cerner, where she worked as a systems integration architect and manager from 1998 to 2000.