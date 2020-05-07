Google.org pledges $50M to support COVID-19 relief efforts, including Boston Children's Hospital's HealthMap

Google.org is providing another $50 million in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts.



The organization has already donated $50 million to relief efforts, and the second $50 million will include $15 million for health and science efforts. Google.org has committed $10.5 million through public-matching campaigns to healthcare organizations, including the World Health Organization, to support frontline workers and recovery efforts.



Google.org is also committing part of its funds to organizations that promote artificial intelligence and data analytics in an effort to understand the impact of COVID-19 on public health and the economy. For example, it has committed fellowships and grants to Boston Children's Hospital's HealthMap, which monitors the disease outbreak and provides real-time surveillance of public health threats.



The HealthMap projects include a tool that helps hospitals improve the patient experience, a world map that reports dengue fever cases and risk areas as well as a virtual community of health professionals that verify outbreaks of infectious diseases.

