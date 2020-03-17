Google, Microsoft, Facebook & more partner to combat COVID-19 fraud, misinformation

Seven major technology companies released a joint statement on March 16 outlining their shared efforts to dispel false information about the novel coronavirus on their respective platforms.

The joint industry statement was published by Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube.

In full, the statement reads, "We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We're helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe."

Read more about how tech giants are battling coronavirus misinformation here.

More articles on health IT:

White House, Microsoft, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative seek AI experts to develop tools for coronavirus research dataset

HHS chief responds to reports of cyberattack, says added security is in place

Google coronavirus website quickly overwhelmed, reaches capacity following launch

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.