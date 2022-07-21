Google Cloud pledges experts, resources to help safeguard healthcare technology

Google Cloud announced plans to partner with the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center as an ambassador.

As an ambassador, Google Cloud will share its intelligence, best practices and experts to help secure healthcare and public health sector networks, according to a July 21 press release. The aim of the partnership is to have Google's team work with defenders and leaders in the global health sector and to share knowledge about building and deploying secure technology.

The Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center is a community focused on sharing information regarding intelligence on threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, mitigation strategies and best practices for the global healthcare and public health sector.