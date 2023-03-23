FTC looking into competition, security of cloud providers, including in healthcare

The Federal Trade Commission is soliciting public comments on the business practices of healthcare cloud vendors.

The agency is asking for information on the companies' competitive dynamics, how reliant certain sectors such as healthcare are on cloud computing, and the cloud industry's security risks and practices.

"Large parts of the economy now rely on cloud computing services for a range of services," said Stephanie Nguyen, chief technology officer at the FTC, in March 22 news release. "The [request for information] is aimed at better understanding the impact of this reliance, the broader competitive dynamics in cloud computing, and potential security risks in the use of cloud."

As Becker's has reported, healthcare cloud computing — like the cloud industry overall — is dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Comments are due by May 22.