Free COVID-19 tests hit online ordering snags

Some Americans, particularly those who live in apartment complexes, complained via social media that they were blocked from ordering free COVID-19 tests on a federal website, CNBC reported Jan. 18.

When users were redirected to the United States Postal Service order form, they received messages stating that their addresses were listed as a business residence or that their address had already applied to receive COVID-19 tests.

"I won't be able to receive my at-home tests since my apartment is connected to a commercial building," one Twitter user posted. "Wonder how many others will have this issue."

USPS stated that those who lived in multiunit buildings facing this challenge could file a service request via its website or the USPS help desk line.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in its testing phase Jan. 18, but it set to go live Jan. 19.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the White House, told CNBC that tests ordered on Jan. 18 were still valid.