Former Google Cloud COO named CEO of medtech firm

Diane Bryant, formerly the chief operations officer of Google's cloud division, was named chairman and CEO of Neural Analytics, the medical robotics company announced Jan. 9.

Prior to her tenure at Google Cloud, Ms. Bryant spent 32 years at Intel, where she held a variety of IT leadership roles, including chief information officer and president of the data center group, which includes Intel's healthcare segment.

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Neural Analytics. Through the application of technology, we have the opportunity to transform brain healthcare management. By applying machine learning, Neural Analytics' Lucid Robotic System can enable physicians to quickly recognize and diagnose critical brain conditions to tremendously improve patient care," Ms. Bryant said in the announcement. "I look forward to leading this strong team and driving adoption of the technology."

