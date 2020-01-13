Change Healthcare launches new solution for provider-payer data exchange

Change Healthcare is updating its data analytics platform to allow healthcare providers to submit claims documents and clinical data to payers in both medical and worker's compensation market segments, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

With the new solution, providers can submit data required for claims adjudication to the Change Healthcare Intelligent Healthcare Platform and reach any payer in the U.S.

The new claim attachments solution will also support Change Healthcare's artificial intelligence technology, which automates medical documentation review for risk adjustment and payment integrity use cases. With the new update, the solution will create an electronic submission path directly into Change Healthcare AI services.

"We're tackling the next frontier of electronic transaction adoption in the healthcare industry. This enhanced claim attachments solution addresses long-standing issues that have resulted in paper-based processes and inefficiency. Providers will have one place to submit claim attachments electronically to any payer in the United States," said Mike Peresie, senior vice president and general manager of Change Healthcare's medical network.

