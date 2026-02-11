Sutter to embed AI search engine into Epic EHR

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is partnering with OpenEvidence, an AI-powered medical search engine, to integrate real-time medical search capabilities directly into physician workflows.

OpenEvidence will be embedded into Sutter’s Epic EHR, allowing clinicians to perform natural language searches and access up-to-date clinical guidelines, studies and peer-reviewed literature. The tool is designed to support day-to-day decision-making as clinicians care for increasingly complex patients, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

Leaders said the collaboration will enable clinicians to incorporate the latest evidence into patient care plans and supports Sutter’s broader strategy to use AI to enhance data access, care quality and safety.