Illinois hospital cuts cleaning response time 29% with Oracle

New Lenox, Ill.-based Silver Cross Hospital partnered with Oracle Health to reduce its median environmental services response time by 29%.

The hospital had been dealing with patient flow challenges resulting from cleaning turnaround times and discharge delays. With Oracle Health’s patient flow tool, Silver Cross dispatched workers to the nearest room requiring cleaning, also cutting median environmental services turnaround time by 30%, according to a recent company case study.

“Oracle Health real-time health system solutions and the people and processes around it have been pivotal in managing our length of stay,” said Teresa Andrea, BSN, RN, vice president and CIO of Silver Cross Hospital, in the report.